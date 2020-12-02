Stanley’s Twinlock Travel Mug locks in temps for up to an entire day: $13 (Save 35%)

Amazon is offering the Stanley Classic Twinlock Travel Mug for $13 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $7 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Stanley travel mug features two-layers of 18/10 stainless steel designed to lock in temperatures. Hot drinks retain heat for 4-hours, cold for six, and iced up to 25. It’s lightweight and Stanley touts an easy-to-clean form-factor that’s entirely dishwasher safe. Backed by a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Forego Stanley’s offering in favor Contigo’s Travel Mug at $10. It forfeits a built-in handle, but tries to make up for this by sealing temperatures in for longer periods. Heat is locked in for 7-hours and cold up to 18, for example. More than 59,000 Amazon shoppers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Not a morning person? Keep people at arm’s length until you’ve downed your coffee with Nerf’s Rival Knockout Blaster. Believe it or not, this offering is capable of blasting Rival rounds at up to 90-feet per second. Even better, today’s discount takes it down to only $6.50. This amounts to 33% in savings, making now a great time to scoop it up for yourself or as an affordable Christmas gift.

Stanley Classic Twinlock Travel Mug features:

Made with a twin locking, cam-action lid this travel mug will keep its contents inside no matter how rough the ride it The secure closure also makes sure that your drink stays at the right temperature for as long as it lasts

We designed this with two layers of naturally BPA-free 18/10 stainless steel walls to provide superior insulation but that’s not all The electro-polished interiors make the bottle less likely to retain odors and flavors

This travel mug is lightweight and easy to carry with its durable handle and folding steel loop, and it fits in most cars’ cup holders

