Affordably gift Nerf’s Rival Knockout Blaster at $6.50 (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Nerf Rival Knockout XX-100 Blaster for $6.66 Prime shipped when on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Don’t let the compact size of this Nerf blaster fool you, it’s quite powerful. Each of its projectiles zoom at 90-feet per second, ensuring your opposition will be kept on their toes. It comes with two Rival rounds, each of which have their own storage locations along the top of the blaster. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Spend even less when opting for Nerf’s N-Strike Elite Jolt Blaster at $6. This ultra-compact offering trades in Rival rounds for Elite darts, which could come in handy if you already have similar blasters around. More than 2,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Another fun investment is Monopoly Mario Bros. Celebration! Edition. It just fell to an all-time low of $15, ushering in 50% of savings. This deal is a part of GameStop’s Cyberweek sale and is only available at this price for today only. Swing by the post to learn all about this edition’s Mario-inspired gameplay.

Nerf Rival Knockout XX-100 Blaster features:

  • Nerf Rival power in a compact size — knockout xx-100 blaster packs high-intensity Nerf rival power in a compact size that’s great for fast-moving games and stealthy surprises
  • Spring-action and trigger lock — has a spring-action mechanism for hand-powered blasting (no batteries required) and a trigger lock to prevent accidental firing
  • Round storage — integrated storage area lets you keep rounds within easy reach to reload fast as you play as team red with this red version of the knockout xx-100 blaster

