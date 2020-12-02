Adopt or gift one of these Timbuk2 bags from $16 (Up to $134 off)

Today at Amazon we’ve uncovered a few Timbuk2 bag discounts up to $134 off. Our favorite is the Timbuk2 Wingman Travel Duffel Bag for $52.95 shipped. That’s $30 off the going rate, undercuts Timbuk2’s sale price by $16, and is the lowest offer we have tracked by $10. This duffel bag boasts an expansive interior and can easily be converted into a backpack. It’s ready to hold 17-inch laptops alongside all of your other necessities. The top compartment is expandable, making it a cinch to store shoes, toiletries, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Timbuk2 deals below priced from $16. Act quickly as stock is starting to run out ahead of Christmas.

More Timbuk2 deals:

And that’s not all, yesterday we found Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Organizer discounted to $15.50. It could arguably become a solid companion for whatever bag you have or buy today. For those who are unfamiliar, this piece of gear features elastic straps throughout to snugly stow and organize small electronics that would otherwise move freely in your bag. Plus, this deal is accompanied by other Timbuk2 and Osprey bags at up to 62% off.

Timbuk2 Wingman Travel Duffel Bag features:

A grown up duffel that doubles as a backpack

Expandable top compartment for quarantining shoes and toiletries; Front zip pocket fits phone, passport, and wallet; Internal compression straps for clamping down clothes; Internal mesh wall pocket helps keep things in place;

Reinforced grab handles on all sides for an easy heave-ho; Front pocket fits tablet mini; Padded 17″ laptop compartment

