Adopt or gift one of these Timbuk2 bags from $16 (Up to $134 off)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesTimbuk2
$134 off From $16

Today at Amazon we’ve uncovered a few Timbuk2 bag discounts up to $134 off. Our favorite is the Timbuk2 Wingman Travel Duffel Bag for $52.95 shipped. That’s $30 off the going rate, undercuts Timbuk2’s sale price by $16, and is the lowest offer we have tracked by $10. This duffel bag boasts an expansive interior and can easily be converted into a backpack. It’s ready to hold 17-inch laptops alongside all of your other necessities. The top compartment is expandable, making it a cinch to store shoes, toiletries, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Timbuk2 deals below priced from $16. Act quickly as stock is starting to run out ahead of Christmas.

More Timbuk2 deals:

And that’s not all, yesterday we found Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Organizer discounted to $15.50. It could arguably become a solid companion for whatever bag you have or buy today. For those who are unfamiliar, this piece of gear features elastic straps throughout to snugly stow and organize small electronics that would otherwise move freely in your bag. Plus, this deal is accompanied by other Timbuk2 and Osprey bags at up to 62% off.

Timbuk2 Wingman Travel Duffel Bag features:

  • A grown up duffel that doubles as a backpack
  • Expandable top compartment for quarantining shoes and toiletries; Front zip pocket fits phone, passport, and wallet; Internal compression straps for clamping down clothes; Internal mesh wall pocket helps keep things in place;
  • Reinforced grab handles on all sides for an easy heave-ho; Front pocket fits tablet mini; Padded 17″ laptop compartment

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Timbuk2

About the Author

Melissa & Doug Learn-to-Play Piano hits Amazon low...
Joseph Joseph’s #1 best-selling DrawerStore organ...
Treat your battlestation to Razer’s Seiren X USB ...
Brother’s smartphone-powered label maker falls by...
August’s best-selling HomeKit Smart Lock Pro fall...
Kershaw Leek Pocket Knife hits Amazon 2020 low at $32 s...
Logitech’s popular MX Master 2S Mouse returns to ...
Amazon reports record Black Friday and Cyber Monday tur...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Snag your next Timbuk2, Fossil, or Lowepro bag this Cyber Monday from $20 (Up to 50% off)

From $20 Learn More
Save 62%

Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Organizer hits $15.50 along with Timbuk2 and Osprey bags up to 62% off

$15.50+ Learn More
Reg. $160

Melissa & Doug Learn-to-Play Piano hits Amazon low at $89.50 + more toy sets from $10.50

$10.50+ Learn More
$9 off

Joseph Joseph’s #1 best-selling DrawerStore organizer hits Amazon low at $8.50

$8.50 Learn More
60% off

Cole Haan’s Best Holiday Gifts Sale offers its most popular styles under $100 + free shipping

Under $100 Learn More
Save 30%

Treat your battlestation to Razer’s Seiren X USB Streaming Mic at $70 (Save 30%)

$70 Learn More
Reg. $60

Brother’s smartphone-powered label maker falls by $20, now $40 at Amazon

$40 Learn More
Reg. $100

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller + Mario Odyssey bundle now $69 (Reg. $100+)

$69 Learn More