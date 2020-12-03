ATMOR tankless water heaters cut energy-usage, now up to 40% off at Home Depot

Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select electric water heaters and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the ATMOR 3500W Point-of-Use Tankless Water Heater for $74.99. It typically sells for $125 or so. Today’s deal is a match of the best we’ve tracked. This model is designed to be placed directly adjacent to your shower, sink, or wherever hot water is needed. It’s ideal for single sink setups in garages or workstations that do not demand as much hot water as larger setups. Rated 4/5 stars. You’ll find even more deals down below.

Another standout today is the ATMOR 27000W Electric Tankless Water Heater for $299.99. That’s down at least 25% from the regular going rate and the best we can find. Today’s deal also matches our previous mention. This model offers greater output than the featured deal above, notably delivering 9-times the power, which makes it an ideal pair for 3-bedroom homes. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Dive into the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on electric water heaters and more. It’s a great way to upgrade your existing setup, cutdown on utility costs, and transform your setup into a modern-day operation. While we’re on the subject of cutting down on your energy footprint, consider checking out today’s Home Depot snow blower sale that takes up to 30% off, today only.

ATMOR 3500W Electric Water Heater features:

Continuous on demand Point-of-Use tankless hot water heater

30 Amp Single Pole Breaker, 10/3 AWG Wire; NOT A PLUG-IN UNIT

Saves up to 50% on water heating costs vs. a tank water heater

