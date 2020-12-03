Clarks Winter Sale takes 40% off your purchase + free shipping: Boots, dress shoes, more

Update your shoes during the Clarks Winter Sale that’s offering 40% off your purchase with code EXTRA40 at checkout. This sale has hundreds of great shoe options including stylish boots, dress, shoes, sneakers, and even slippers. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick for men is the stylish Clarkdale Taupe Suede Boots that are currently marked down to $102. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $170. You can choose from four color options and this style is very versatile. You can pair them with jeans during casual outings or with dress pants when heading to work. It also features a breathable sock lining to add comfort as well as a cushioned insole. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

