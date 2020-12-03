Coleman’s 4-Person Dome Tent is 27% off alongside its LED Lantern String Lights at $18

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a couple of notable Coleman discounts up to 27% off. Our top pick is the Coleman 4-Person Dome Tent at $88.16 shipped. That’s $31 off the typical rate there and is the best offer we’ve tracked since June. This Coleman tent is ready to accommodate up to four campers and sets itself apart from many by blocking up to 90% of sunlight. Folks that don’t enjoy waking up early are bound to love this. The entire thing is dubbed “weatherproof” by Coleman thanks to welded corners and inverted seams to “keep water from getting in.” Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Coleman deal priced at $18.

Yet another deal we’ve spotted includes Coleman’s LED String Lights for $18.30 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked in months. This unique batch of string lights sets itself apart from most by fully embracing the look of Coleman lanterns. A total of 10 LED lanterns are found on this strand and the entire thing operates using three AA batteries. It spans 80-inches and weighs 0.79-pounds. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t forget about yesterday’s deal on the Stanley Twinlock Travel Mug at $13. It’s still live and marked down by 35%. Thanks to two layers of 18/10 stainless steel, it can retain temperatures for up to 25-hours. Learn all about it right here.

Coleman 4-Person Dome Tent features:

Blocks 90% of sunlight so you can sleep in past sunrise

For a more comfortable rest anytime of day

Welded corners and inverted seams keep water from getting in; included rainfly offers extra weather protection; strong frame withstands 35+ mph winds

E-Port makes it easy to bring electrical power inside

