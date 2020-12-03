Sunny Health & Fitness deals start at $16: Plyo Box $135, Recumbent Bike $66 off, more

Today at Amazon we’ve come across a section of Sunny Health & Fitness deals discounted as low as $16. Our top pick happens to be the Sunny Health & Fitness Foam Plyo Box for $135.10 shipped. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you want to “jump higher, run faster, or gain more dynamic balance,” this offering is ready to help you get there. It boasts three adjustable heights that include 20-, 24-, and 30-inches. The unit is comprised of heavy-duty materials that are able to support up to 440-pounds of weight. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Sunny Health & Fitness deals up to 26% off.

More Sunny Health & Fitness deals:

If the thought of working out has you exhausted, take a load off with Swagtron’s discounted Swagboard Hoverboard. Amazon shoppers can bag $40 in savings and only have to shell out $110. This unit is powered by dual 250-watt motors, propels riders at 7 MPH, and wields enough battery life to transport riders 4.8-miles on a single charge.

Sunny Health & Fitness Foam Plyo Box features:

  • 3-In-1 Ploy box: supports 3 different heights at 30, 24 & 20 inches. With the ability to change the height variable you can avoid training plateaus and continue to improve your explosive performance.
  • Heavy duty frame: ensure a safe and effective plyometric training session with the durable slip resistant vinyl covering and ability to support up to 440 lbs.
  • Easy Assembly: with simple assembly instructions, This Ploy box is ready to get You jumping sooner than later.

