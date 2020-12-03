Snag Swagtron’s $110 Swagboard Hoverboard while it’s $40 off at Amazon

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesSwagtron
Save $40 $110

Amazon is offering the Swagtron Swagboard Hoverboard for $109.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $40 off the going rate and comes within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve yet to take a spin on a hoverboard, you’re in for a treat with this purchase. It’s powered by dual 250-watt motors that propel riders at 7 MPH. Even better, it lasts for 4.8-miles on a single charge. A built-in headlight keeps your path illuminated no matter what time of day it is. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Think an electric scooter may be a better alternative? If so, Gotrax GKS is $98. Going this route lets you spend $12 less than the lead deal above. It supports up to 154-pounds and scoots along at 7.5 MPH. Rated 4.5/5 stars by more than 1,800 Amazon shoppers.

And if you’re primarily after an affordable Christmas gift, it’s hard to go wrong with Nerf’s Rival Knockout Blaster at $6.50. Adults and kids alike can enjoy it, especially given the fact that it can fire Rival rounds at up to 90-feet per second. A direct discount paired with an on-page coupon takes a total of 33% off this blaster.

Swagtron Swagboard Hoverboard features:

  • Start-up self-balancing – this hover board allows for quick and easy mounting by automatically balancing upright when powered on
  • Certified strength and resistance – The T881 is crafted with strong ABS polymer that fulfil Ul2272 standards to protect against drops, crashes, and overheating
  • Double the torque – a pair of twin 250W motors creates the ultimate duo for conquering stubborn slopes and scorching the streets with style

