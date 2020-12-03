Adopt Zinus’ Louis Modern Soho Dining Table Set for $196 (Save $54)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Louis Modern Soho Dining Table with Benches for $195.98 shipped. That’s up to $54 off and is among the best Amazon pricing we’ve tracked for months. If you’re in need of a new dining room table, this is an affordable way to refresh your current setup. Alongside the table itself, you’ll also get a couple of benches, taking away the need to shop for seating. The table measures 48- by 30- by 29-inches while the benches span 44- by 12- by 18-inches each. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re primarily after something that can pop up and be folded down after use, consider Lifetime’s 4-foot Table at $50. This all-purpose solution weighs only 19-pounds, is 2-feet deep, and features three height-adjustment settings. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by more than 13,000 Amazon shoppers.

And while we’re talking home goods, did you catch yesterday’s roundup of Zinus bed frames, mattresses, and toppers? If not, there’s still time to peruse the list. Pricing starts at $45 and shoppers can bag up to 28% of savings. One standout discount from that sale includes the Zinus Arnav Queen Bed Frame at $109, but that’s just one of the deals you’ll find there.

Zinus Louis Table features:

  • Sturdy Steel frame with rich Espresso Finish
  • Easy to assemble. Weight Capacity-50 pounds
  • Table dimensions 48 inch x30 inch x29 inch h, Benches 44 inchx12 inchx18 inch h
  • 3 piece Set includes table and 2 Benches
  • Worry free 1 year warranty

