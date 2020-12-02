Zinus bed frames, mattresses, and toppers fall as low as $45 (Up to 28% off)

-
28% off From $45

Today at Amazon we’ve found a nice selection of Zinus bed-related deals discounted as low as $45. Our top pick is the Zinus Arnav 10-inch Queen Bed Frame at $109 shipped. That’s $41 off the typical rate there and is within $13 of the lowest price we have tracked. This minimalistic bed frame sports a sturdy frame comprised of both wood and metal. A total of ten wood slats evenly distribute the weight of your mattress to help improve its lifespan. Once assembled you’ll find 7-inches of room underneath, paving the way for a bit more storage. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Zinus bed-related deals priced from $45.

More Zinus deals:

Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t miss out on yesterday’s Walker Edison deals. There you’ll find its Asymmetrical TV Stand for $181, alongside other pieces from $113. Discounts there are up to 32% off, making it a notable roundup of deals to say the least.

Zinus Arnav Bed Frame features:

  • Strong mattress support with 10 wood slats prevents sagging and increases mattress life; Max Weight Capacity: 500lbs excluding mattress
  • Assembles easily in minutes with included tools
  • Steel headboard and frame combine for stylish mattress support; Underbed Clearance: 7 Inches

