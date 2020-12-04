AmazonBasics, Osprey, and Timbuk2 bags plunge as low as $13 (Up to 45% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a few notable bag discounts priced from $13. Our favorite is the AmazonBasics Canvas Laptop Backpack at $12.90 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off what it’s been averaging there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked since March. This incredibly affordable bag is ready to tote a 16-inch MacBook Pro or anything smaller. Several compartments and pockets throughout help owners keep gear organized and just a few seconds away. Side storage ensures you’re ready to easily stow a couple of water bottles. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bag deals up to $152 off.

More bags on sale:

If nothing above is to your liking, no worries. Our roundup of Timbuk2 bags priced from $16 is still live. Believe it or not, deals there are up to $134 off. Headlining the list is Timbuk2’s Wingman Travel Duffel Bag at $53, but be sure to swing by the post to see everything available.

AmazonBasics Canvas Laptop Backpack features:

  • Backpack with padded compartment fits most laptops up to 15.6 inches. (Laptop Compartment Dimensions: 13.4 x 11.8in x 1.5in)
  • Roomy internal compartments for books and folders; external side pocket with zipper keeps smaller items handy and secure
  • External top pocket (with internal compartments)—great for a cellphone, wallet, pens, and more; 2 external side pockets to hold water bottles

