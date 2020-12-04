Segway’s Ninebot S Scooter hits second-best 2020 Amazon offer at $110 off, more from $200

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled a few notable Segway and Razor discounts up to 47% off. Leading the pack is Segway’s Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter at $379.99 shipped. That’s $110 off the typical rate there and marks the second-best Amazon offer we’ve seen in 2020. This Segway offering delivers up to 10 MPH speeds and supports up to 220-pound riders. You’ll be able to zip around for up to 13.7-miles on a single charge. This unit looks great and makes for a solid Christmas gift to yourself or someone else. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find even more similar deals from $200.

More related deals:

On the hunt for a more affordable Christmas gift? If so, be sure to scope out the deal we spotted on Nerf’s Rival Knockout Blaster at $6.50. It’s a toy that both adults and kids can enjoy. Believe it or not, its Rival rounds fly through the air at up to 90-feet per second.

Segway Ninebot S features:

Go places on your Ninebot S – have fun in style. Built for practical last mile transportation and entertainment mobility, the Ninebot S gets you to your destination while you enjoy and experience the moment. Easy-to-learn and the user friendly knee control bar design also makes it the top pick for kids and adults alike. Just step on and you can master it in just minutes. Add your Ninebot S and experience for yourself why this is the right choice by riders all across the world.

