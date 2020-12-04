Timex Holiday Sale takes 20% off popular watches from $19 + free shipping

Timex Holiday Sale is live and offering 20% off popular watches for both men or women with promo code JOLLY20 at checkout. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your look this holiday season with the men’s Waterbury Classic Automatic Watch. It’s currently on sale for $194, which is $65 off the original rate. This watch style is classic and looks great with casual or formal wear. It’s also very unique with a battery that’s powered by your motion as you wear the watch and it holds up to 40 hours of energy. I also love the rose gold accents that add a luxurious touch as well as the exposed dial. Rated 4/5 stars from Timex customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Timex. You will also want to check out the adidas Friends and Family Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide.

