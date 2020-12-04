Modernize your dining room with Walker Edison’s 6-Person Table: $223 (Reg. $279)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison 6-Person Mid-Century Modern Table for $223.20 shipped. That’s $55 off the typical rate there and matches the best price we’ve tracked since April. This stylish dining room table is ready to accommodate six. It offers up a mid-century modern appearance that’s bound to elevate the look of your space. This unit can uphold 100-pounds of weight. More than 200 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Make your new table shine when using a smidgen of today’s savings on Pledge’s Multi-Surface Wipes at $4. You’ll get 24 ready-to-use wipes perfect for “dusting, cleaning and protecting” almost any surface in your space. Pledge touts that these will also “add a brilliant and protective shine.”

On the hunt for a table that includes seating? If so, be sure to peek at yesterday’s find. Shoppers can snag Zinus’ Louis Modern Soho Dining Table Set for $196. This offer shaves $54 off typical spending, making it a notable discount to say the least.

Walker Edison 6-Person Table features:

Bring a mid century flair into your kitchen or dining room with this simple, yet sleek wood dining table. The beautiful rich wood finish made of wood veneer and high-grade MDF with solid wood legs, create a durable, long lasting dining table. This table also gives you the table space needed for you to enjoy your family gatherings, while also styling up your space with a mid-century modern look.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!