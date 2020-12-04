Modernize your dining room with Walker Edison’s 6-Person Table: $223 (Reg. $279)

-
AmazonHome GoodsWalker Edison
Reg. $279 $223

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison 6-Person Mid-Century Modern Table for $223.20 shipped. That’s $55 off the typical rate there and matches the best price we’ve tracked since April. This stylish dining room table is ready to accommodate six. It offers up a mid-century modern appearance that’s bound to elevate the look of your space. This unit can uphold 100-pounds of weight. More than 200 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Make your new table shine when using a smidgen of today’s savings on Pledge’s Multi-Surface Wipes at $4. You’ll get 24 ready-to-use wipes perfect for “dusting, cleaning and protecting” almost any surface in your space. Pledge touts that these will also “add a brilliant and protective shine.”

On the hunt for a table that includes seating? If so, be sure to peek at yesterday’s find. Shoppers can snag Zinus’ Louis Modern Soho Dining Table Set for $196. This offer shaves $54 off typical spending, making it a notable discount to say the least.

Walker Edison 6-Person Table features:

Bring a mid century flair into your kitchen or dining room with this simple, yet sleek wood dining table. The beautiful rich wood finish made of wood veneer and high-grade MDF with solid wood legs, create a durable, long lasting dining table. This table also gives you the table space needed for you to enjoy your family gatherings, while also styling up your space with a mid-century modern look.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Walker Edison

About the Author

Razer’s Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad falls to $85 (...
Adorn your Apple Watch with a dual loop leather band fo...
Amazon’s Intex airbed discounts start at $19 (Up ...
Amazon has Oster’s self-cleaning juicer up to $90...
Segway’s Ninebot S Scooter hits second-best 2020 ...
Ugly holiday sweaters and more from $2.50 for the whole...
Bundle Wacom Cintiq drawing displays with up to $250 gi...
Under Armour’s 2-Pack Tech Boxers are perfect sto...
Show More Comments

Related

33% off

Amazon slashes up to 33% off sofas, love seats, and more, now priced from $218

$218+ Learn More
Save $54

Adopt Zinus’ Louis Modern Soho Dining Table Set for $196 (Save $54)

$196 Learn More
FREE

Get an effectively FREE Sam’s Club membership with this gift card promo

$45 value Learn More
Save $100

Kano’s latest Coding PC drops to new all-time low at $200 (Save 33%)

$200 Learn More
Reg. $225

Canon’s wireless color laser with AirPrint drops to best 2020 price at $150

$150 Learn More
40% off

Sperry Outlet offers extra 40% off boots, boat shoes, sneakers, more + free shipping

From $14 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best Android app deals: Tallowmere, Simple Scan Pro, Z.O.N.A, more

FREE+ Learn More
$15 off

Amazfit’s Band 5 tracks blood O2, heart rate, sleep, + 15-day battery life for $30 (Reg. $45)

$30 Learn More