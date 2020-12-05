Today’s Walker Edison, Sauder, and Zinus furniture deals go as low as $62 (Up to 61% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve found several Walker Edison, Sauder, and Zinus furniture discounts up to 61% off. Of all the deals, our favorite happens to be on the Sauder Carson Forge Lift-Top Coffee Table for $149.99 shipped. That’s up to $35 off and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked since April. If you’re on the hunt for a new at-home area to work from, this coffee table will beckon you towards the living room. It spans 43- by 19.5, by 19-inches and the top lifts to a height of 24.6-inches. Not only does this uncover storage underneath, it also provides a nice surface perfect for setting down your laptop or tablet. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more furniture deals from $62.
More furniture deals:
- Walker Edison 40-inch Geometric Coffee Table: $116 (Reg. $160)
- with clipped coupon
- Walker Edison 58-inch Bookshelf: $62 (Reg. $160)
- Zinus Geraldine 12-inch Queen Bed Frame: $120 (Reg. $150)
- View all…
Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t forget about the deal we spotted on Walker Edison’s 6-Person Table at $223. It offers up a mid-century modern appearance that’s bound to elevate the look of your space and upholds 100-pounds of weight. Buyers will bag $56 in savings.
Sauder Carson Forge Lift Top Coffee Table features:
- Dimensions: 43.15W x 19.45D x 18.98H inches; Height when open: 24.63 inches
- Pop-up coffee table top lifts up and forward to create versatile work surface
- Hidden storage beneath top
- Open shelves for additional storage and display
- Engineered wood construction with wrought iron style accents
- Finished on all sides for versatile placement
