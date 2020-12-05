Today’s Walker Edison, Sauder, and Zinus furniture deals go as low as $62 (Up to 61% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsZinusWalker EdisonSauder
61% off From $62

Today at Amazon we’ve found several Walker Edison, Sauder, and Zinus furniture discounts up to 61% off. Of all the deals, our favorite happens to be on the Sauder Carson Forge Lift-Top Coffee Table for $149.99 shipped. That’s up to $35 off and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked since April. If you’re on the hunt for a new at-home area to work from, this coffee table will beckon you towards the living room. It spans 43- by 19.5, by 19-inches and the top lifts to a height of 24.6-inches. Not only does this uncover storage underneath, it also provides a nice surface perfect for setting down your laptop or tablet. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more furniture deals from $62.

More furniture deals:

Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t forget about the deal we spotted on Walker Edison’s 6-Person Table at $223. It offers up a mid-century modern appearance that’s bound to elevate the look of your space and upholds 100-pounds of weight. Buyers will bag $56 in savings.

Sauder Carson Forge Lift Top Coffee Table features:

  • Dimensions: 43.15W x 19.45D x 18.98H inches; Height when open: 24.63 inches
  • Pop-up coffee table top lifts up and forward to create versatile work surface
  • Hidden storage beneath top
  • Open shelves for additional storage and display
  • Engineered wood construction with wrought iron style accents
  • Finished on all sides for versatile placement

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Zinus Walker Edison Sauder

About the Author

Microsoft’s matte black Surface Pro 7 just fell t...
Today only, BIC’s 48-pack of mechanical pencils h...
Ring Video Doorbell 3/Pro Amazon lows return today from...
Stock up on these cute baby bibs, outfits, and accessor...
Anker’s eufy 5-piece Security System falls to a n...
Amazon’s August Smart Lock sale starts at $79 (Up...
Cree’s Connected Zigbee smart bulbs are down to j...
ROCKPALS’ 500W portable power station has AC plug...
Show More Comments

Related

28% off

Zinus bed frames, mattresses, and toppers fall as low as $45 (Up to 28% off)

From $45 Learn More
Save 32%

Walker Edison’s Asymmetrical TV Stand slides to $181 (Reg. $229), more pieces from $113

$113+ Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: 10.2-inch iPad $299, B&H Cyber Week Apple sale, Home Depot DEWALT discounts, more

Learn More
Save $210

Microsoft’s matte black Surface Pro 7 just fell to $899 at Amazon (New low, Save $210)

$899 Learn More

[Update: Day 5] Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s 2020 Advent Calendars

Read more Learn More
$450 off

LG’s unlocked G8 ThinQ Android smartphone hits a new low at $450 off, now $300

$300 Learn More
$0.11 each

Today only, BIC’s 48-pack of mechanical pencils hits a new low at $0.11 each, more

From $4.50 Learn More
Save 48%

Ring Video Doorbell 3/Pro Amazon lows return today from $140 (Up to 48% off)

From $140 Learn More