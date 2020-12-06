Grab this 20-piece Gotham Steel Cookware Set while it’s 30% off at a low of $140

-
AmazonHome GoodsGotham Steel
Reg. $200 $140

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the 20-piece Gotham Steel Cookware + Bakeware Set for $139.99 shipped. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, is $16 under the previous discount, and a new all-time low at Amazon. Included in this 20-piece set are a selection of pots and pans for building out or kitchen, or upgrading an existing cooking arsenal. Each one is comprised of a solid aluminum which has a nonstick coating, is lightweight, and both scratch-resistant as well as dishwasher-safe. Everything is rated for finishing off meals in the oven at up to 500-degrees and you’re getting a suite of fry pans, stock pots, sauce pans, and more here. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 3,100 customers.

If you can get away with a 5-piece set instead, Gotham Steel’s Premium Hammered Cookware at $60 means you can save even more. This will score you much of the same in terms of looks and utility in your kitchen as the lead deal, but without as much gear as above. Though there’s still the same aluminum design with nonstick coating to enjoy.


For those in search of other ways to upgrade their household, our home goods guide is the place to check. Right now, some highlights include these Technivorm Moccamaster deals at Amazon including popular grinders and more from $159.

Gotham Steel Cookware Set features:

This Gotham Steel 20 piece set is a complete kitchen in a box! You get everything you need to start cooking and baking like a pro with our award winning Gotham Steel back-ware and cookware. This set makes cooking meals in a cinch! Steam deep-fry, roast, boil with easy clean up after in the dishwasher. Baking cakes, cookies and beads are a breeze with our non-stick, scratch-free and metal utensil safe bake-ware.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Gotham Steel

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon’s Gift an eBook sale takes up to 67% off t...
Razer’s Wolverine controller brings customizatio...
Gotrax’s XR Ultra Electric Scooter falls to new a...
Add LaCie’s Rugged 4TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive to your...
Refresh your bed with mattress toppers and sheet sets f...
Microsoft’s matte black Surface Pro 7 just fell t...
Today’s Walker Edison, Sauder, and Zinus furnitur...
Today only, BIC’s 48-pack of mechanical pencils h...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Stanley’s 21-piece Cookware Set collapses into a single pot, more camping gear from $30

From $30 Learn More
Reg. $229

Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer now $139 shipped (Up to $89 off)

$139 Learn More
$80 off

Save $80 on the Wi-Fi Anova 1000W Sous Vide and up your cooking game at $118

$118 Learn More
$50+ off

Instant Pot Cyber Monday deals now live from $49: Duo Nova, Vortex, Duo Crisp, more

From $49 Learn More
$100+

Sonos Cyber Monday sale takes up to $200 off: One SL $129, Beam $299, more

From $299 Learn More
50% off

SKIL’s 30-piece carbide-tipped router bit set gets 50% discount to just $49

$49 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – LEGO: Freebies, 30% off+, double VIP points, more

Read more Learn More
Save 48%

Ring Video Doorbell 3/Pro Amazon lows return today from $140 (Up to 48% off)

From $140 Learn More