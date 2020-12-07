Amazon is expanding its AmazonBasics offerings with a line of new products for your home and more. This product group has always been popular with those looking to save on everyday essentials and it’s served as just another way for Amazon to take advantage of its in-house offerings. New additions to the AmazonBasics lineup include products for your kitchen, office, and much more with prices from $4. Down below you’ll find an overview of what to expect from Amazon’s latest additions.

AmazonBasics lineup expands with new offerings

Amazon’s Basics line is a great way to score accessories and other add-ons for your daily life at a notable discount. Periodically each year, the brand offers up a refresh of older products alongside fresh offerings, as well.

On average, it seems like Amazon typically reduces prices by around 20% in comparison to the competition. Of course, that brings up its own set of concerns from an anti-trust situation, but the savings for shoppers are undeniable.

At this time, Amazon stable of “basics” includes over 1,000 different products. You’ll find everything from sports accessories to add-ons for your Mac and PC, to various other necessities. Today’s additions expand the lineup even further.

Some notable additions to the AmazonBasics lineup recently include:

After first being launched back in 2009, Amazon has worked to continually expand its brand by about 100 items each year in the time since. It’s something we can expect to continue to the foreseeable future as the brand continues to expand. Of course, there’s no telling how this plays out as part of on-going anti-trust concerns that have been lingering in Congress this year.

You can browse through everything that Amazon has to offer in its Basic lineup on this landing page. We’ll continue to keep an eye out for all of the latest additions to Amazon’s in-house lineup, which is expected to continue in 2021.

