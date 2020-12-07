FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker deals start at $11 this week: 2-pack HomeKit cams $76.50, USB-C gear, more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Up to 33% From $11

Anker is rolling into the week with a fresh sale on its Amazon storefront. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is a 2-pack of eufy HomeKit Pan + Tilt Cameras for $76.49. That’s down from the usual $90 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked this year. The latest cameras from eufy are headlined by HomeKit support with its Pan & Tilt model bringing additional functionality to the table. As its name suggests, when movement is detected, it will follow the person, animal, etc over its 360-degree field of view. Users will receive alerts and footage is kept on local storage. It’s an affordable way to bring HomeKit video to your space. Best of all? No hub required. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Another standout this week is a 2-pack of USB-C adapters for $8.99 with promo code ANKERAFCZ8 applied during checkout. That’s down 33% from the regular going rate. If you’re using some of the latest Macs and iPad Pros from Apple, having a USB-C to A adapter on-hand is a great idea. This will allow you to leverage legacy devices and make the most of your new setup along the way. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

As always, our smartphone accessories guide is the place to be for the best add-on deals for your iPhone and Android device. At this time, you’ll find even more offers on GaN chargers, fitness trackers, and much more.

Anker eufy Pan & Tilt Camera features:

  • The Key is in the Detail: View every event in up to 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home.
  • Smart Integration: Connect your Indoor Cam to Apple HomeKit (Please download our HomeKit User Guide in the product information section below), the Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa for complete control over your surveillance. (HomeKit available via update. When opening HomeKit, users must add the device in the eufy Security app and then complete the activation process.)
  • Follows the Action: When motion is detected the camera automatically tracks and follows the moving object. Pan the lens 360° horizontally or tilt it 96° vertically to get a clear view of the whole room.

