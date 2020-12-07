FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Let Anova’s Bluetooth Sous Vide Nano cook your holiday meal to perfection: $99 (Reg. $129)

Reg. $129 $99

Amazon is offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Nano for $99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and marks the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked since June. Once armed with Anova Nano, you’ll be ready to nail recipe-making “every time” thanks to its ability to consistently cook your meals. Unlike many competing solutions, this Anova offering features Bluetooth connectivity to allow control from a paired smartphone. It’s “small enough to fit into your kitchen drawer” yet “powerful enough to prepare food for a table of four.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Need a Sous Vide-ready cooking container? No worries, as today’s savings leave you with enough left over to snag EVERIE’s 7-quart container at $20. It bundles a collapsible lid that’s ready to hold your new Anova Nano perfectly in place.

Oh, and while you’re at it, be sure to peruse our list of Instant Pot holiday deals. Believe it or not, pricing starts at $49 with options like Duo Nova, VIVA Black, Smart Wi-Fi, and more available. Shoppers can bag up to 50% in savings, making this a notable time to refresh your current setup or get started in the Instant Pot space.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Nano features:

Never over or undercook your food again. The Anova Precision Cooker Nano sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova App to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from your phone via Bluetooth.

