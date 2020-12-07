FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Instant Pot holiday deals from $49: Duo Nova, VIVA Black, Smart Wi-Fi, more (Up to 50% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsWalmartInstant Pot
50% off From $49

We are now tracking some great Instant Pot holiday offers from $49. Amazon is now offering the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi-Cooker for $59.99 shipped. Also matched Target where RedCard holders can score it for $56.99 shipped. Regularly $100, today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked outside of the slightly lower $50 Black Friday price. But if you missed out on that one, this is about as good as it gets. This model is one of the best to get started with as it features a large enough 6-quart capacity without paying the uncharge for Wi-Fi as well as other bells and whistles. However, it still carries loads of preset cooking programs and will replace up seven small kitchen appliances (pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker). Rated 4+ stars from over 140,000 customers, it is also the best-selling pressure cooker on Amazon. Head below for more holiday Instant Pot offers. 

We are also still tracking some hangover Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals on Instant Pot below. If you’re looking for something even more affordable, Walmart’s $49 price on the VIVA model is still live right now. 

More Instant Pot holiday offers:

Head over to our home goods guide for even more holiday kitchenware deals including Amazon’s ongoing Technivorm Moccamaster sale and this price drop on Dyson’s smart heater, fan, and air purifier. On the DIY side of things, Home Depot has now launched a notable 1-day offer of its own with some great deals on tool kits and more right here

More on the Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi-Cooker:

  • Instant Pot holiday deals: Best for beginners: An upgrade to the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Nova combines 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. The 6Qt model is the most popular size, with a capacity to cook for up to 6 people – if you’re on the fence about which size is right for you, you can’t go wrong with the 6Qt
  • Healthy & consistently delicious: Duo Nova is powered by a sophisticated micro-processor that monitors and adjusts pressure, temperature, time, and heat to cook food up to 70% faster than other methods and deliver consistent, delicious results every time
  • Smart lid: The new easy seal lid gives you one less thing to worry about because it automatically seals your Instant Pot. Steam release is also a breeze with the fast, safe push of the quick release button. And it even comes with a bonus sealing ring

