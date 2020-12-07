Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Air/Pro drops to a new low of $250

Amazon offers the Apple Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $299, today’s deal knocks $49 off its normal going rate, beats our last mention by $30, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. If you’ve got Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro, or the latest iPad Air, then this Magic Keyboard is the perfect accessory for you. You’ll find an integrated stand that props up your device and holds its angle, making it super simple for you to type with an iPad on your lap. The full Magic Keyboard here delivers great tactile feedback, and the addition of an extra USB-C port on the side allows you to both charge and have a USB-C hub in-use at the same time. As someone who owns the Magic Keyboard, I can highly recommend this to anyone who has a compatible iPad. Plus, you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you don’t mind losing out on the trackpad and native Smart Connector tie-in, we’ve got another solution for you. The Brydge 11.0 Pro Wireless Keyboard is designed for the 11-inch iPad Pro, as well as iPad Air. It connects over Bluetooth and offers a similarly-sized keyboard. In my experience, typing on the Brydge wasn’t quite as nice as the Magic Keyboard, though this might not be the case for you. However, at $120, it costs far less than the Magic Keyboard, even on sale, so it’s at least worth considering. Learn more in our hands-on review.

For those who don’t already have an iPad Pro, why not consider Apple’s budget-focused 10.2-inch iPad? It doesn’t pack the same processing power, and there’s no Face ID, but it’s still a fantastic content consumption machine. Whether your kids have school work to complete, or you just want to binge Netflix, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is on sale right now as low as $299, with up to $49 in discounts to be had.

Apple 11-inch Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro.

It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection.

With a new floating cantilever design

