This December, cozy up to a new book with one of the many new releases. Whether you’re looking for a romance, thriller, educational read, or fiction, this month’s list of must-read books has you — or the reading lover on your holiday gift list — covered. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the December Reading List.

World of Wonders by Aimee Nezhukumatathil

Just released on December 2 and already Barnes and Noble’s Book of the Year is “The World of Wonders” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil. The author quotes, “Each chapter captures a moment, each centered around a different natural phenomenon and charts the reverberations of the lived experience it evokes, be it family, identity or the notion of belonging.” This book shows us nature in a new light and lets us imagine as when we did as kids.

Admission by Julie Bauxbaum

We all heard about the college admission scandals that happened recently, and this book is almost an identical story. This new novel, “Admission” by Julie Buxbaum, is about a girl named Chloe whose life is practically perfect. Then, when her mother is arrested for bribing her top-choice college into accepting Chloe, she’s forced to grapple with her mother’s actions. This book will have you flipping through the pages to find out what happened.

The Particulars of Peter by Kelly Conaboy

In 2020, we all need a heartfelt story in our lives, and in December’s reading list, one of our top picks is “The Particulars of Peter” by Kelly Conaboy. Kelly talks about the bond between dogs and their humans and how she spent her time during the pandemic admiring her four-legged friend. Publisher’s Weekly quoted, “Conaboy merges humor, memoir, and reportage in her winning debut about the experience of sharing one’s life with a dog. . . Dog enthusiasts will especially delight in this book, but anyone looking for a good laugh will have a ball.”

The Mystery of Mrs. Christie by Marie Benedict

Finally, if you’re looking for a thriller in the December Reading list, we’ve got a perfect choice for you. “The Mystery of Mrs. Christine” by Marie Benedict is about an 11-day disappearance back in 1926. This page-turner has lots of twists and turns as you try and figure out what happened to her during her time missing. You can currently pre-order this book now on Amazon for $19.

