Now that the weather has chilled in most of the country, it’s time to update you with the best new book releases that just hit the shelves. November is full of books for every genre including thrillers, history, romance, and much more. So be sure to grab a blanket, a warm cup of coffee or tea, and head below the jump to find out which one of our top picks from November’s Reading List is your favorite. Also, be sure to check out October’s Reading List here.

The Cipher by Nina Guerrera

November is full of page-turning thrillers and a book that really caught our eye is “The Cipher” by Nina Guerrera. Just released today, this book is about an FBI Special Agent that was abducted by a serial killer at age 16 and she was able to escape. Now, 11 years later, the video of her is leaked on the internet and goes viral. The serial killer is still out there and more obsessed with her than ever. This book will keep you on your toes as she hunts for clues to take him down. Better yet, it already has 7,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is rated 4.5/5 stars.

Spellbreaker by Charlie N. Holmberg

If you’re a fan of the Harry Potter series then you will definitely want to check out the new “Spellbreaker” book by Charlie N. Homberg. The orphaned Elsie Camden learned as a girl that there were two kinds of wizards in the world, people who pay for the power to cast spells and those, like her, born with the ability to make them freely. When a mystery turns up involving the murder of wizards, she has to learn about her powers, her family, and the untold dangers shadowing every step of her journey. With over 3,000 reviews this book is already rated 4.3/5 stars.

A Promised Land by Barack Obama

One of our top picks for November’s reading list is former President Barack Obama’s new book called “A Promised Land” where he speaks in his own words about his political career. This includes details from his earliest steps into politics to his first term in the White House. This highly anticipated book is available now for pre-order and will hit stores on November 17th.

The Cold Millions by Jess Walter

Our last book for November’s reading list is “The Cold Millions” by New York Times best-selling author Jess Walter. This book is a best-seller at Barnes and Nobel and is described as, “An intimate story of brotherhood, love, sacrifice, and betrayal set against the panoramic backdrop of an early twentieth-century America that eerily echoes our own time, The Cold Millions offers a kaleidoscopic portrait of a nation grappling with the chasm between rich and poor, between harsh realities and simple dreams.” You can pick this book up for $25 at Barnes and Noble today.

