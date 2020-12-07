FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

DYMO’s premium label maker is backlit and macOS-ready at $35 (28% off), more from $25

Today at Amazon we’ve found a couple of notable DYMO label maker deals priced up to 28% off. Our headliner is the DYMO LabelManager 280 Rechargeable Label Maker for $34.99 shipped. That’s $13 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This high-end DYMO label maker is inundated with notable features. To kick things off, we’ll highlight its rechargeable design that eliminates the need to buy batteries. Next up we have an expansive screen that displays several lines of text at once. Yet another standout feature is its ability to be connected with a Mac or PC, letting users create labels that implement barcodes, custom logos, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another notable DYMO label maker discount priced at $25.

We’ve also spotted the DYMO COLORPOP Color Label Maker for $24.99 Prime shipped at Amazon. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This lightweight and portable label maker features a colorful style that’s ready to add some vibrance to your office. It comes with a roll of COLORPOP! label tape and is rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 1,200 Amazon shoppers.

Yet another office-related deal worth considering is APC’s Alexa-ready Smart Surge Protector. We just discovered a nice price drop that brings it down to $25. It wields six outlets and four USB-A ports. Five of these outputs are smart, allowing you to control them from the APC app or Alexa.

DYMO LabelManager 280 features:

  • Label on the go with a handheld printer, powered by a longlasting rechargeable battery
  • Included cable lets you access fonts, graphics, and barcodes loaded to your PC and Mac
  • Label maker lets you quickly type text on the familiar computer style QWERTY keyboard, edit with one touch fast formatting keys and print perfect, professional labels every time

