APC’s Alexa-ready Smart Surge Protector comes within a penny of its low at $25 (Save 29%)

Amazon is offering the APC Smart Surge Protector for $25 shipped. That’s 29% off the typical rate there and comes within a penny of of the lowest price we have tracked. This affordable surge protector turns up the heat on its competition by wielding a total of five smart plugs. Three of these also happen to be surge protected. A couple of smart USB charger ports (2.4A shared power) reduce the need for added power bricks. Each smart outlet can be controlled using Alexa, making it a slam dunk for anyone living in the Amazon ecosystem like I do. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

While the deal above shouldn’t be overlooked, you could opt for GE’s 6-Outlet Surge Protector at $14 to spend a bit less. None of its outlets are smart, but it does boast a more extensive reach with its 10-foot power cord. A total of six outlets can be found on this power strip, making it a solid option for a desk, night stand, and the list goes on.

Oh, and for those of you that are on the hunt for a smart home-related gift, be sure to swing by Blair’s list of next-level upgrades. There are a bundle of notable suggestions to be found here with pricing that starts at $22. Brands highlighted include Nanoleaf, Aqara, and Philips Hue among many others.

APC Smart Surge Protector features:

5 wifi smart plugs: 3 surge protected smart outlets, plus 2 smart USB charger ports (2.4A shared) that can be independently controlled by Alexa or the APCHome app

3 standard surge protector outlets, and 2 standard USB charging ports (2.4A shared)

2160 Joules of surge protection (inlcudes UL certification) to guard connected electronics from the most powerful surges

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!