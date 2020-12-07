HP has taken the wraps off its latest laptops today. PC shoppers will have several more options to choose from now that the HP EliteBook 800 series and ZBook Firefly G8 have debuted. All configurations are powered by Intel’s 11th generation processors. A couple of standout features happen to be support for up to 64GB or RAM and integrated Tile support. HP is aiming these new devices at remote workers, product designers, creative professionals, data scientists, and the list goes on. Continue reading to learn more.

HP EliteBook

The new HP EliteBook 800 series will come in a variety of sizes with screen dimensions that span 13.3-, 14-, and 15.6 inches. As mentioned above, each model embraces the latest Intel processors, and anyone that lands on the EliteBook 850 G8 will be able to max out its GPU with an Nvidia GeForce MX450.

Wi-Fi 6 support is onboard and storage configurations can reach up to 2TB. Folks that tend to keep a lot of Chrome tabs open and tend to push memory constraints to their limits will be pleased to know that select models can support 64GB of RAM. Integrated Tile support makes it a cinch to use a smartphone to identify if their laptop is “nearby or far away.”

HP ZBook Firefly

Next up we have the latest HP ZBook Firefly. This unit will be available in 14- and 15-inch screen sizes with NVIDIA Quadro T500 mobile graphics. Storage and RAM configuration options mimic what’s found in the upcoming EliteBook devices, but one standout is that alongside Wi-Fi 6 support, users will also be able to take advantage of 5G connectivity options. Like the EliteBook 800 series, ZBook FireFly also boasts integrated support for Tile.

Pricing and availability

The new HP EliteBook and ZBook Firefly laptops will all debut by the end of January. HP ZBook Firefly will lead the charge, arriving sometime in December. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet. The company claims this information will be made available closer to launch. Until then, peeking at current-generation models could provide a bit of early insight.

9to5Toys’ Take

In a world where Apple hadn’t unveiled M1-powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, these new HP laptops would seem like a solid update. This is simply not the case and won’t be the case for a while, as chip makers like Intel and AMD have a lot of work to do to catch up.

That being said, Apple has dropped support for Boot Camp in its latest releases, drawing a clear contrast for anyone that needs to run Windows-based applications. There’s hope for emulation going forward, but nothing official from Parallels has launched yet. For this reason, anybody that cannot work entirely from macOS should consider something like the soon-to-be-released HP EliteBook or ZBook Firefly. Plus, 5G connectivity on ZBook Firefly is something that easily differentiates it from Apple laptops.

