Today only, Home Depot discounts DEWALT, Milwaukee, and others by up to 45%

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 45% off select tools from DEWALT, Milwaukee, and more. Free shipping is available for all or you can opt for in-store pickup. Our top pick is the RYOBI 18V Cordless Combo Kit for $349. That’s down from the usual $450 price tag and $20 under the last deal we tracked. As a comparison, this bundle holds over $530 worth of value. Looking to build out a complete tool kit? This bundle checks all of the boxes with eight tools in all, including two drills, multiple saws, a sander, light, and more. You’ll also receive two 4Ah batteries plus an additional 1.5Ah power pack, along with a wall charger. Two carrying cases are also included to help you keep everything nice and organized. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 5,600 Home Depot reviewers. Head below for more top picks from today’s sale.

Another standout is the RYOBI 18V ONE+ AirStrike Nailer for $199. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and matching our previous mention. Ideal for tackling various tasks around the home, such as trim and detail work. It also ships with a 1.5Ah battery and a charger alongside a 3-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on tools from DEWALT, Milwaukee, and other big names. This promotion is good for today only and some listings are beginning to sell out, so act now if something catches your eye.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

RYOBI ONE+ 8-tool Combo Kit features:

Enter the RYOBI ONE+ 18V System with the PCK600KN Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit with 3 Batteries, a Charger, and 2 Tool Bags. The PCK600KN features a 1/2 in. 2-Speed Drill/Driver, 1/4 in. Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw, Multi-Tool, Jig Saw, 5 in. Random Orbit Sander, LED Light, 1.5 Ah Battery, (2) 4.0 Ah Batteries, 18V Charger, and 2 tool bags. The (2) included 4.0 Ah batteries and (1) 1.5 Ah battery feature lithium-ion cells for longer overall life. The 18V Charger is compatible with all ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Batteries. Best of all, this kit is part of the RYOBI ONE+ 18V System of over 175 cordless tools that all work on the same battery platform.

