Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB drops to $550 in today’s Gold Box ($200 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB unlocked for $300 off at $549.99 in Black, White, Flamingo Pink or Prism Blue. Free shipping is available for all. The price has fluctuated from $700-$850 this year, so the drop represents a great savings opportunity.

This Galaxy S10+ has a super-slim design that fits comfortably in your pocket and easily sits in the hand. A 6.4-inch endless quad HD+ dynamic AMOLED screen with nearly bezel-less infinity display offers a cinematic viewing experience with hole punch front selfie cam and a full set of pro lenses around back, including ultrawide for stunning landscapes and micro-zoom for epic details,

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Features:

Updated Camera Features: Get the more powerful S10 with a software update that gives you all new features including Single Take AI, Pro Video and more

High-quality camera lenses: With a full set of pro lenses, including ultrawide for stunning landscapes and micro-zoom for epic details, Galaxy S10+ is a studio in your pocket, featuring live video bokeh, precision audio focus and super-stabilization

Photos and video with one tap: capture multiple images and video all at once, in one tap. Lenses, effects and filters capture the best of every moment, every time

