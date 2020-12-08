Autel’s latest EVO II/Pro drones fall to new lows with bundles up to $240 off

BuyDig is currently offering the Autel Robotics EVO II Pro Quadcopter bundled with an on-the-go kit for $1,654.99 shipped when code HQL22 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $1,795 by itself, the added value of the bundled gear brings the total savings up to $240 and marks the best price we’ve tracked to date. Autel Robotics’ latest quadcopter delivers a folding design with a 40-minute flight time and 9KM range. Its built-in 1-inch camera sensor can capture 6K HDR video and pairs with the drone’s built-in AI obstacle avoidance. You’ll also get a spare battery as well as some extra propellers and a carrying case to hold everything. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our coverage over at DroneDJ. Head below for more.

If you can live without the larger 1-inch sensor, the standard Autel Robotics EVO II is currently marked down to $1,384.99 with the same accessories bundled in as above. Just use code HQL22 at checkout. Down from its $1,595 value, today’s offer saves you $210, beats the lowest we’ve seen on the drone by itself by $4, and is the best to date. Here you’re getting a similar folding quadcopter, but with a smaller 8K sensor, 40-minute flight time, and AI obstacle avoidance. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

But for those looking for a more affordable way to get in the drone game, going with DJI’s new Mini 2 Drone is a great alternative to the featured bundles at $449. While you’re not getting all of the extra accessories, DJI Mini 2 packs a more lightweight design alongside a 12MP camera, 31-minute flight time, and more. Learn more about the quadcopter over at DroneDJ.

Autel Robotics EVO II Pro Drone features:

For professionals that need more control, the EVO II PRO 6K Drone Plus On-the-Go Bundle from Autel offers you a gimbal camera with a variable aperture of f/2.8 to f/11, giving you wide-ranging adjustment over how much light gets into the 6K 1″ sensor. The camera delivers ISO ranges up to 6400 for video and up to 12,800 for photos. As for resolution, the 6K gimbal can achieve up to 5472 x 3076 in video and up to 5472 x 3648 stills.

