Folks intrigued by the thought of tiny homes have yet another option to choose from now that GoSun Dream is up for grabs. The new tiny house touts a solar-powered design that’s ready to go off-grid, hook up at an RV resort, become your permanent household, and the list goes on. It boasts a modern style that’s outfitted with many of GoSun’s tried-and-true essentials. Examples include GoSun Fusion Solar Oven and GoSun Chill, among many others. Continue reading to learn more.

GoSun Dream can take you off the grid

The thought of downsizing is often not far from pondering ways to go green. It can be fun to have a lot of possessions, but that can come to a screeching halt once you have to maintain, organize, or sell them. Embracing a smaller setup forces us to prioritize what we buy to ensure it’ll be a good use of limited space.

GoSun Dream achieves this with flying colors by topping out at 195-square feet of usable space. The unit spans 22 by 13 by 8.5 feet and weighs in at 11,500 pounds. This allows it to be towed by a 3/4- or 1-ton truck.

Outside of furniture, GoSun Dream comes fully furnished. Appliances are included, making this about as move-in ready as possible. A shower and flushing toilet can be found in the bathroom, the latter of which can be optionally swapped out for a composting solution. Water is heated on-demand using propane and the inclusion of GoSun Flow makes it easy to purify water, as needed.

Pricing and availability

You can reserve your very own GoSun Dream now with a fully-refundable $500 deposit. Production is slated to begin in mid-2021, paving the way for you to have yours within a year, but this all depends on how many orders need to be fulfilled. Pricing starts at $69,500 with optional add-ons maxing these units out at $99,500.

9to5Toys’ Take

Without question, the GoSun Dream tiny house is one of the most exciting options we’ve covered to date. It looks fantastic and it’s great to see GoSun products that have been manufactured for years throughout this home.

Since it can be difficult to officially claim a tiny house as your primary residence in many places, the decision to embrace an off-grid design makes GoSun Dream a great pick for many. With a price that ranges from $69,500 to $99,500, it’s not incredibly expensive, but definitely worth noting that basic, stationary solutions can be had at a lower price point.

