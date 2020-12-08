FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot takes up to 40% off kitchen faucets, sinks, more today only

-
Up to 40% From $30

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off kitchen faucets, sinks, and bath fixtures. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the FLOW Classic Series Kitchen Faucet at $50. Regularly $100, today’s deal is $5 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked in 2020. This model offers a “quick and simple DIY install,” which should make it easy to tackle while getting things up and running. This classic chrome design can be swapped out for other colors at a slight premium in today’s sale to match your decor. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump for even more deals down below.

For a more modern design, consider the FLOW Single-Handle Pull-down Spring Neck Kitchen Faucet on sale today for $99.99. That’s 50% off the original price and down $40 or so from the regular going rate. This model features a brushed nickel design and a spring-loaded handle that returns to its place when not in-use. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You can dive into the rest of today’s sale here for even more deals on kitchen and bathroom faucets, along with bidets, and more. We also have a number of deals in our home goods guide already this morning.

FLOW Classic Kitchen Faucet features:

Sleek design and trusted construction come together with the FLOW Series Classic Kitchen Faucet. Featuring a retractable dual function spray head, durable ceramic cartridge, and metallic waterway, the FLOW Classic is the simplistic upgrade your kitchen deserves. The easy installation process allows you to fit this faucet in a single or three hole sink, and the luxurious finishes compliment kitchens of all styles.

