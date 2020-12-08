Latest Apple movie sale offers up sports films, holiday favorites, rentals, more from $1

Apple is starting Tuesday with a fresh batch of movie deals on its iTunes storefront from $5. There’s a wide range of titles being discounted, including price drops on iconic sports films, action movies, and more. All of which will become a permanent part of your library. You’ll also find this week’s $1 HD rental, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

Deals from $5 highlight this week’s sale

Starting off, we’ve spotted a handful of sports movies down to $7.99 from the usual $15 or more price tag. All of these films are at their best of the year price, making it a great time to pick up one or more and add them to your library. Here are our top picks:

Other notable deals:

This week’s $1 HD rental is AVA, which is down from the usual $5 or more going rate at other competing services. Follow along as Jessica Chastain plays a “deadly assassin who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe specializing in high profile hits.”

