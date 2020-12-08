FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stock up on K-Cups for the holidays from $18.50: Peet’s Major Dickason’s, Donut Shop, more

Amazon is now offering a 75-Count of Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend K-Cups (Dark Roast) for $28.25 shipped. Clip the $5 on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special price. Then cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Stock up for holiday mornings with this 75-pack of the popular Peet’s Coffee K-Cups while it is more than 25% off the regular $35 price tag. Described as an “incomparable world blend” that is “rich, complex, and full-bodied,” these K-Cups are or recyclable and are compatible with both Keurig and other K-Cup brewers. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 19,500 Amazon customers. Head below for additional K-Cup deals from $18.50

More K-Cup deals:

Dive into our latest coffee feature for more brewing ideas and then head over to our home goods guide for additional price drops. But if you prefer to stay away from the K-Cup ecosystem, take a look at the ongoing Amazon Technivorm Moccamaster sale with rare deals starting from $159

More on the Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend:

Conceived by Mr. Peet and his most discerning customer, Major Dickason’s Blend has become the coffee that epitomizes the rich, flavorful taste of Peet’s. Flavor notes: Incomparable world blend, rich, complex, and full-bodied. Single serve doesn’t mean single taste. Whether you enjoy starting each morning with Peet’s dark roast House Blend, our light roast Café Domingo, or you prefer a variety, you can keep your morning routine without brewing a whole pot. 

