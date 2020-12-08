Stock up on K-Cups for the holidays from $18.50: Peet’s Major Dickason’s, Donut Shop, more

Amazon is now offering a 75-Count of Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend K-Cups (Dark Roast) for $28.25 shipped. Clip the $5 on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special price. Then cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Stock up for holiday mornings with this 75-pack of the popular Peet’s Coffee K-Cups while it is more than 25% off the regular $35 price tag. Described as an “incomparable world blend” that is “rich, complex, and full-bodied,” these K-Cups are or recyclable and are compatible with both Keurig and other K-Cup brewers. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 19,500 Amazon customers. Head below for additional K-Cup deals from $18.50.

More K-Cup deals:

More on the Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend:

Conceived by Mr. Peet and his most discerning customer, Major Dickason’s Blend has become the coffee that epitomizes the rich, flavorful taste of Peet’s. Flavor notes: Incomparable world blend, rich, complex, and full-bodied. Single serve doesn’t mean single taste. Whether you enjoy starting each morning with Peet’s dark roast House Blend, our light roast Café Domingo, or you prefer a variety, you can keep your morning routine without brewing a whole pot.

