Renogy’s flexible solar panel offers 175W of 12V power for your off-grid needs at a low of $222.50

Amazon is offering the Renogy 175W 12V Flexible Monocrystalline Solar Panel for $222.60 shipped. Today’s deal shaves over $107 from the list price on Renogy’s Amazon storefront and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re building an off-grid home or just want to add solar-power to your shed for charging your lawn gear, this is a great choice. It provides 175W of 12V power and is even flexible, allowing it to bend into any shape. Plus, it’s weather-resistant, ready to withstand wind, snow, and rain with ease. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If your energy needs don’t require 175W of power, then Renogy’s 50W 12V Flexible Monocrystalline Solar Panel is a great alternative. While it doesn’t provide the same amount of wattage as today’s lead deal, coming in at $92 on Amazon saves you quite a bit.

Maybe you need something that’s built to charge your smartphone while off-grid? Well, this solar battery does just that. Leave it in the sun to recharge when you don’t need to power your smartphone, but, when the time comes, just plug it in and you’ll be ready-to-go in no-time. For just $34, this is a great item to keep with your camping gear.

Renogy Flexible Solar Panel features:

Multi-layered sheet laminations enhance cell performance and ensure a long service life. EL tested solar modules; no hot-spot heating . Bypass diodes minimize power drops caused by shade and ensure excellent performance in low-light environments. TPT back sheet dissipates heat to ensure smooth performance over a long period of time

Bypass diodes minimize power drops caused by shade and ensure excellent performance in low-light environments; TPT back sheet dissipates heat to ensure smooth performance over a long period of time

Positive output tolerance (0-3%), withstands high winds (2400Pa) and snow loads (5400Pa); A corrosion-resistant aluminum frame allows for extended outdoor use with a typical lifespan of decades

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!