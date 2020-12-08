Gift an UBTECH STEM Robot Kit to your aspiring engineer at 33% off, now priced from $67

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled a couple of UBTECH JIMU robot kit discounts up to 33% off. Our headliner is the UBTECH JIMU Firebot STEM Robot Kit at $67.43 shipped. That’s $33 off the typical rate there and comes within $7 of the lowest price we have tracked. With Christmas just around the corner, now is when the pressure rises to find the perfect gift for everyone. Firebot is an excellent option for an aspiring engineer as it blends physical building blocks with coding. Once all 606-pieces have been assembled, coders can quickly learn to control the LED light inside of FireBot’s snout to “glow a fiery red or an icy cold blue.” A built-in touch sensor can also be customized with code to perform a list of different actions. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another UBTECH robot kit discount.

We’ve also spotted the UBTECH JIMU Unicornbot STEM Robot Kit for $69.89 shipped at Amazon. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked since July. This offering mimics the deal above but does so in the form of Unicornbot. Instead of using an LED to emulate fiery breath, Unicornbot is outfitted with a magical horn that can be customized with a variety of different colors. A total of 440-pieces snap together to create this fun and exciting creature. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If the thought of assembling toys has you thinking of LEGO, we’ve got some fresh news for you. Earlier today we covered its collaboration with Monster Jam. This pairing ushers in new Grave Digger and Max-D Technic kits. Swing by our coverage to learn all about it.

UBTECH JIMU Firebot STEM Robot Kit features:

Introducing buildable, codable robots from UBTECH Robotics

Ignite your child’s passion for robotics and STEM learning with the newest robot in the Mythical Series.

Use Blockly code to program the LED light in FireBot’s snout to glow a fiery red or an icy cold blue.

Activate the touch sensor on FireBot’s chest and program magical actions with its movable wings

Includes two different sets of wings for customization

