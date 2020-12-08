Today, we’re getting another look at the latest LEGO creations due out in 2021 with a pair of Technic sets. In collaboration with Monster Jam, fans will be able to assemble either the iconic Grave Digger or Max-D monster trucks complete with pull-back features and plenty of authentic details. Head below for a closer look at the two new LEGO Technic Monster Jam sets.

LEGO debuts new Technic Monster Jam kits

While we’ve seen plenty of monster trucks from LEGO before, in both the Technic and standard System themes, today’s news brings two vehicles from the popular Monster Jam event into brick-built form for the first time. Arguably the most popular here is going to be the Grave Digger truck, but there’s also a LEGO Max-D model on the way, too.

Starting with the Grave Digger, though, this LEGO build stacks up to 212 pieces and measures 9 inches long. It’s covered in decals like the real monster truck and has four massive wheels to really give it an authentic look.

As for the other of the new LEGO Technic Monster Jam kits, the Max-D is comprised of 230 pieces. Its final model stands 10 inches long and features much of the same imagery but with some added spikes and other details true to the truck’s real-world counterpart.

Both of the new LEGO Technic Monster Jam sets will be able to be reassembled into an alternate build, as well. The Grave Digger can be converted into an off-road buggy, while the Max-D can be rebuilt into a quad bike. You’re also looking at the same pull-back features in either of the monster trucks, with both of the LEGO vehicles having a built-in piece to propel them forward when pulled back on a table or the ground.

Launching on January 1

Each of the upcoming LEGO Monster Jam sets will be launching on January 1, 2021, alongside the rest of the new wave of creations. Both the Grave Digger and Max-D kits enter at the $19.99 price point, matching what we’ve seen from pull-back Technic builds in the past despite the new collaboration here.

9to5Toys’ Take

The Technic theme has continued to be the kits that LEGO is most eager to show off ahead of 2021, with today’s new unveils giving us a more complete look at what store shelves will be like in the new year. Even though they’re smaller than the other builds we’ve seen already, there’s a lot to like at the $20 price points. Especially considering that these are collaborations with Monster Jam, I am sure that both of the builds will be popular for the iconic designs.

