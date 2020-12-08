FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO collaborates with Monster Jam for new Grave Digger and Max-D Technic kits

-
LEGONews
Read more

Today, we’re getting another look at the latest LEGO creations due out in 2021 with a pair of Technic sets. In collaboration with Monster Jam, fans will be able to assemble either the iconic Grave Digger or Max-D monster trucks complete with pull-back features and plenty of authentic details. Head below for a closer look at the two new LEGO Technic Monster Jam sets.

LEGO debuts new Technic Monster Jam kits

While we’ve seen plenty of monster trucks from LEGO before, in both the Technic and standard System themes, today’s news brings two vehicles from the popular Monster Jam event into brick-built form for the first time. Arguably the most popular here is going to be the Grave Digger truck, but there’s also a LEGO Max-D model on the way, too.

Starting with the Grave Digger, though, this LEGO build stacks up to 212 pieces and measures 9 inches long. It’s covered in decals like the real monster truck and has four massive wheels to really give it an authentic look.

As for the other of the new LEGO Technic Monster Jam kits, the Max-D is comprised of 230 pieces. Its final model stands 10 inches long and features much of the same imagery but with some added spikes and other details true to the truck’s real-world counterpart.

Both of the new LEGO Technic Monster Jam sets will be able to be reassembled into an alternate build, as well. The Grave Digger can be converted into an off-road buggy, while the Max-D can be rebuilt into a quad bike. You’re also looking at the same pull-back features in either of the monster trucks, with both of the LEGO vehicles having a built-in piece to propel them forward when pulled back on a table or the ground.

Launching on January 1

Each of the upcoming LEGO Monster Jam sets will be launching on January 1, 2021, alongside the rest of the new wave of creations. Both the Grave Digger and Max-D kits enter at the $19.99 price point, matching what we’ve seen from pull-back Technic builds in the past despite the new collaboration here.

9to5Toys’ Take

The Technic theme has continued to be the kits that LEGO is most eager to show off ahead of 2021, with today’s new unveils giving us a more complete look at what store shelves will be like in the new year. Even though they’re smaller than the other builds we’ve seen already, there’s a lot to like at the $20 price points. Especially considering that these are collaborations with Monster Jam, I am sure that both of the builds will be popular for the iconic designs.

More details LEGO’s upcoming 2021 lineup

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

December’s best new perfumes: Valentino, Jo Malon...
New Wyze Home Monitoring offers 24/7 security for just ...
Classic Star Wars KOTOR 2 lands on iOS and Android late...
[Update: Day 8] Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s...
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Review: Zombies and Nuk...
LEGO showcases upcoming 2021 catalog with Star Wars, Cr...
New HP EliteBook and ZBook Firefly laptops boast Tile i...
LEGO’s Reindeer BrickHeadz kit gets you in the ho...
Show More Comments

Related

LEGO brings the Jeep Wrangler to its Technic garage with upcoming 665-piece set

Read more Learn More

LEGO showcases upcoming 2021 catalog with Star Wars, Creator, and other new kits

Learn More

LEGO’s upcoming 2021 botanical collection includes a bonsai tree and flower bouquet

Read more Learn More

LEGO expands Modular Building collection with new 2,900-piece Police Station

Read more Learn More

LEGO’s Collectible minifigure Series 21 arrives with an Aztec warrior, centaur, more

Learn More

LEGO’s new Technic McLaren Senna GTR rolls onto the scene in 2021

Read more Learn More

LEGO unveils 2021 set lineup with new Disney Art mosaics, City, Technic, and more

Learn More

LEGO debuts new Trouble on Tatooine set with Beskar armor Mandalorian minifig, more

Read more Learn More