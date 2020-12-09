FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Gift card stocking stuffers up to 20% off: Uber Eats, Chipotle, Bed Bath & Beyond, more

-
AmazonUber
20% off From $40

Amazon is now offering $100 Uber Eats gift cards for $85 with free digital delivery when you apply coupon code EATS2020 at checkout. A perfect stocking stuffer or just for scoring a deep discount on a meal order or two, this is a solid 15% price drop and a gift card just about anyone can make use of. This gift card credit is “redeemable via the Uber app within the U.S. in cities where Uber is available.” Which is just about everywhere these days. If the UberEats credit won’t cut it for your stocking stuffer or digital gifting this year, head below for even more discounted gift cards. 

Today’s gift card deals:

While we are talking credit deals, you’ll definitely want to go score this Apple Gift Card with a 10% Best Buy bonus attached to score even deeper deals on apps, games, movies, and TV shows. Then check out the $100 to $250 gift cards that are available with Wacom Cintiq drawing displays right now. 

More on Uber Eats gift cards:

Get a reliable ride in minutes with the Uber app. By using this gift card, you accept the following terms and conditions. This card is redeemable via the Uber app within the U.S. in cities where Uber is available. The card is non-reloadable and, except where required by law, cannot be redeemed for cash, refunded, or returned. You may be required to add a secondary payment method to use this gift card with the Uber app. The card is not redeemable outside the U.S. Issuer is not responsible for lost or stolen cards, or unauthorized use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Uber

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Built-in USB ports headline Sauder’s $100 storage...
Save up to 44% on Avengers Stormbreaker and Power Gaunt...
Amazon networking deals from $15: 5-port/16-port Gigabi...
Bag Skagen’s Horizont Dual-Timezone Watch at a ne...
Early Christmas Nerf discounts kick off from $6 at Amaz...
Acer’s 34-inch 1440p UltraWide hits $330 (Save 25...
Microsoft’s stylish Bluetooth Mouse comes in seve...
Save up to 33% on Samsung Galaxy Tab: S6 Lite $250, mor...
Show More Comments

Related

Ulta’s Holiday Gift Guide 2020 just released with Black Friday hours, gift sets, more

Learn More
Shop now

Bundle Wacom Cintiq drawing displays with up to $250 gift cards from $400

$400+ Learn More

Get cooking with Le Creuset’s Holiday Gift Guide with prices from just $12

Learn More

Sperry’s John Legend Holiday Edit has gift ideas for the entire family: Boots, more

Learn More

Tested: meross Smart Lamp delivers HomeKit control at an affordable price

Learn More
Save 34%

Built-in USB ports headline Sauder’s $100 storage cabinet, more from $49 (Up to 34% off)

From $49 Learn More
Reg. $350

Variable refresh rates highlight VIZIO’s 50-inch 4K HDR AirPlay 2 TV at $298

$298 Learn More
40% off

HP Thunderbolt 3 Dock sports 100W charging, Ethernet, DisplayPort, more at $150 (40% off)

$150 Learn More