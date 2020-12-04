Bundle Wacom Cintiq drawing displays with up to $250 gift cards from $400

Adorama is currently offering a selection of Wacom drawing tablets and displays bundled with up to $250 Adorama gift cards headlined by the Cintiq 16 Drawing Display at $649.95 shipped with $100 in credit. Saving 15% from the overall value here, this is the best offer we’ve seen all year and one of the first deals on any kind. Wacom’s Cintiq 16 delivers a screen-based drawing tablet with a 16-inch 1080p display that pairs with the included Wacom Pro Pen 2. Notable features here include 8,192-levels of pressure sensitivity alongside tilt recognition and more to upgrade your digital art workstation. An HDMI port lets you connect it to your Mac or PC. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $400.

Other notable Wacom deals:

Though if you just need a new display without the built-in Wacom art-focused features, we’re still tracking as much as 30% in savings on various LG models. Ranging from some battlestation-worthy UltraWides to 4K USB-C monitors and more, prices start at $100. Then hit up our Mac accessories guide for even more price cuts to upgrade your setup.

Wacom Cintiq 16 Drawing Display features:

Whether you’re still creating on paper or using a pen tablet, Wacom Cintiq’s seamless interaction between pen & display will feel natural and take your skills to the next level. With vibrant color and HD clarity, together with Pro Pen 2, Wacom Cintiq 16 offers a natural drawing experience for students & casual artists who want to transition to creating directly on screen. Connect to your computer with the convenient 3-in-1 (HDMI) connection cable and work in any creative software including:

