Bundle Wacom Cintiq drawing displays with up to $250 gift cards from $400

-
Amazonmac accessoriesWacom
Shop now $400+

Adorama is currently offering a selection of Wacom drawing tablets and displays bundled with up to $250 Adorama gift cards headlined by the Cintiq 16 Drawing Display at $649.95 shipped with $100 in credit. Saving 15% from the overall value here, this is the best offer we’ve seen all year and one of the first deals on any kind. Wacom’s Cintiq 16 delivers a screen-based drawing tablet with a 16-inch 1080p display that pairs with the included Wacom Pro Pen 2. Notable features here include 8,192-levels of pressure sensitivity alongside tilt recognition and more to upgrade your digital art workstation. An HDMI port lets you connect it to your Mac or PC. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $400.

Other notable Wacom deals:

Though if you just need a new display without the built-in Wacom art-focused features, we’re still tracking as much as 30% in savings on various LG models. Ranging from some battlestation-worthy UltraWides to 4K USB-C monitors and more, prices start at $100. Then hit up our Mac accessories guide for even more price cuts to upgrade your setup.

Wacom Cintiq 16 Drawing Display features:

Whether you’re still creating on paper or using a pen tablet, Wacom Cintiq’s seamless interaction between pen & display will feel natural and take your skills to the next level. With vibrant color and HD clarity, together with Pro Pen 2, Wacom Cintiq 16 offers a natural drawing experience for students & casual artists who want to transition to creating directly on screen. Connect to your computer with the convenient 3-in-1 (HDMI) connection cable and work in any creative software including:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Wacom

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Canon’s wireless color laser with AirPrint drops ...
Modernize your dining room with Walker Edison’s 6...
Razer’s Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad falls to $85 (...
Adorn your Apple Watch with a dual loop leather band fo...
Amazon’s Intex airbed discounts start at $19 (Up ...
Amazon has Oster’s self-cleaning juicer up to $90...
Segway’s Ninebot S Scooter hits second-best 2020 ...
Ugly holiday sweaters and more from $2.50 for the whole...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Black Friday Android smartphone deals: Galaxy S20 Ultra $450 off, more from $150

$150 Learn More
Shop now

Microsoft Surface Black Friday sale: Book 3 $1,300, Duo Smartphone $200 off, more

$60+ Learn More
$151 off

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ sports a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, more at a low of $699

$699 Learn More
Reg. $380

HP’s 14-inch Chromebook X360 falls to best price in months at $300 (Save 21%)

$300 Learn More
Reg. $350

Motorola One Action Smartphone returns to Amazon low at $200 (Save $150)

$200 Learn More
Up to 33% off

TicWatch Cyber Monday deals take up to 33% off Wear OS smartwatches from $48

$48+ Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best of Black Friday, Apple Watch SE/Series 6 hit new lows, Sonos speakers from $99, more

Learn More
Reg. $279

Print Christmas gifts with Creality’s Ender 3 V2 3D Printer at a low of $200 (Save 21%)

$200 Learn More