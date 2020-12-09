FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Built-in USB ports headline Sauder’s $100 storage cabinet, more from $49 (Up to 34% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a variety of Sauder furniture discounts up to 34% off. Headlining the bunch is Sauder’s Cottage Road Storage Cabinet at $99.74 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. This fashionable cabinet is ready to add some additional storage to your space. Not only does it wield several shelves, you’ll also find a locking door that’s perfect for securing medicine and the like if you have little ones running around. Two built-in USB ports can be found along the top, paving the way for easy charging. Ratings are still rolling in, but Sauder furniture is reputable. Continue reading to find more Sauder furniture deals priced from $49.

More Sauder deals:

Oh, and since you’re here, you may get a kick out of the new GoSun Dream tiny house. It’s made with going off the grid in mind thanks to solar power, water purification, and more. You can read all about it in our coverage posted yesterday.

Sauder Cottage Road Storage Cabinet features:

  • Large shelf with built-in USB ports for easy charging
  • Hidden storage behind door includes fixed shelf
  • Key lock for safe and secure storage
  • Perforated metal door
  • Powder coated metal construction for durability

About the Author

Gift card stocking stuffers up to 20% off: Uber Eats, C...
Save up to 44% on Avengers Stormbreaker and Power Gaunt...
Amazon networking deals from $15: 5-port/16-port Gigabi...
Bag Skagen’s Horizont Dual-Timezone Watch at a ne...
Early Christmas Nerf discounts kick off from $6 at Amaz...
Ninja’s Foodi Indoor Grill and Air Fryer now up t...
Acer’s 34-inch 1440p UltraWide hits $330 (Save 25...
Microsoft’s stylish Bluetooth Mouse comes in seve...
