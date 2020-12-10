FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

SanDisk’s iPhone-ready 256GB iXpand Flash Drive + Type-C Adapter hits $63 (Amazon low)

-
New low $63

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 256GB iXpand Lightning/USB-A Flash Drive Go + Type-C Adapter for $62.99 shipped. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked on this combo by $4. If you’ve been wanting to physically back up photos and videos from your iPhone or Lightning-equipped iPad, this drive is worth a look. Not only can you manually move previously-captured content to iXpand Drive, you can actually record video footage directly onto it. Files can be password protected, and USB-A makes it a cinch to offload to most desktops. An included SanDisk USB-A to USB-C adapter allows it to be easily connected in yet another way. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If Lightning connectivity isn’t a big deal for you, you could grab SanDisk’s 256GB Ultra Dual Drive Go at $34 instead. It boasts both USB-A and Type-C connectivity, making it a solid option worth adding to your bag. I actually own one of these and have found it to be reliable and well-made. SanDisk backs it with a 5-year warranty.

Speaking of storage deals, did you see our roundup of WD, SanDisk, and Seagate discounts? Amazon shoppers can bag a SanDisk 512GB microSD for $70 alongside other deals that are up to $70 off. NAS owners will be pleased to find WD’s Red 14TB drive for $380, helping future-proof their setup for quite a while. And that’s not all, so be sure to swing by the full list to see all of the deals.

SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go features:

  • Automatically back up your photos and videos
  • Shoot videos directly onto the iXpand Drive, freeing up space on your iPhone
  • Connect your iXpand Flash Drive to USB Type-C Macs and computers using the included SanDisk USB-A to USB-C Adapter

