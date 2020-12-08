WD, SanDisk, + Seagate deals: 512GB microSD $70, 14TB Internal NAS, more up to $70 off

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled several SanDisk, Seagate, and Western Digital storage deals priced from $70. Our top pick is the SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSD Card for $69.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and delivers a price that’s only been beaten twice throughout 2020. Having used the 400GB equivalent of this card for over a year now, I can heartily recommend this purchase. While it’s primarily served as Nintendo Switch storage for me, it’s great for Android devices, Raspberry Pi, cameras, and the list goes on. If you do decide to grab this for a Nintendo Switch, you’ll be set as I’m only using half of my 400GB card with roughly 30 games on it now. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more storage deals up to $70 off.

More storage deals:

And if neither of the NAS-focused solutions above strike a perfect balance for your needs, be sure to check out the deal we found yesterday. It highlights WD’s Red Plus 4TB NAS HDD at $90. This offer paves the way for affordably upgrading at-home storage. Also, G-Tech Thunderbolt 3 and USB hard drives have fallen as low as $84.50 for today only.

SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSD Card features:

Up to 100MB/s transfer read speed lets you move up to 1000 photos in a minute

Load apps faster with A1-rated performance

Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback

SanDisk Memory Zone app for easy file management

10-year limited manufacturer warranty

