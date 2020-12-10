FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Weber iGrill 3 beams meat temps to your iPhone for $75 (Reg. $100)

-
25% off $75

Amazon is offering the Weber iGrill 3 Grill Thermometer for $74.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $25 off the going rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Once armed with Weber iGrill, you’ll be ready to stream meat temperatures remotely on your smartphone. This durable solution from Weber boasts heat-resistance of up to 716º Fahrenheit, ensuring it’s safe from most fire-related accidents. Batteries are included and are said to last up to 250-hours before needing to be swapped out. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Opt for NutriChef’s Smart Bluetooth BBQ Thermometer at $28 to pocket a nice chunk of savings. You’ll be able to use it’s iPhone or Android app to alert you when your meal reaches the desired temperature. It’s limited to a single probe, unlike iGrill 3’s 4-probe capacity, so bear that in mind.

Whether you like to travel or would rather have something compact that easily folds away, NOMAD’s portable grill and smoker is worth a look. It recently debuted back in August and caught our attention thanks to its unique briefcase-like look. The use of aircraft-grade aluminum only intrigued us even more. Swing by our announcement coverage to see photos and learn more.

Weber iGrill 3 Grill Thermometer features:

  • Four probe capacity (two meat probes included); GRILL TEMPERATURE ALERTS
  • Meat probes are heat resistant up to 716ºF; Measures -22ºF (-30ºC) to 572ºF (300ºC)
  • 250-hour battery life

