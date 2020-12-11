Blu-ray/4K from $4: Matrix, James Bond Ultimate Collection, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, more

We’ve spotted quite a few Blu-ray and 4K movies on sale at Amazon today. One of our favorites is The Ultimate James Bond Collection at $121.99 shipped. Today’s deal saves 22% and is the best price that we’ve tracked since mid-2019 when it hit $120. This collectors edition includes 24 Bond films ranging from The classic Dr. No and From Russia with Love to the latest Skyfall and Spectre. Whether you’re a Bond fan yourself, or have one that you’re shopping for, this is a must-have collection. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Not a huge fan of Bond? Well, we’ve got tons of other deals below, including Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, The Matrix, and much more.

More Blu-ray deals:

Did you miss that iTunes is having a huge sale right now? You’ll find that deals start at $5 and there are hits from the ’90s, ’00s, and ’10s available right now.

More about James Bond:

In the film that launched the James Bond saga, Agent 007 battles the mysterious Dr. No, a scientific genius bent on destroying the U.S. space program. As the countdown to disaster begins, Bond must travel to Jamaica where he encounters the beautiful Honey Ryder and confronts the megalomaniacal villain in his massive island headquarters.

