Apple starts the weekend with $5 movie sale featuring ’90s, ’00s, and ’10s hits

Apple is starting the weekend with a fresh $5 movie sale, taking 50% off or more from top-rated titles from the last three decades. With many of us spending more time at home this holiday season, now is a great opportunity to score some fresh content that will become a permanent part of your library. That’s on top of Tuesday’s holiday movie sale that’s still on-going with top picks from $1. You can find all of our top picks down below.
Apple launches new $5 movie sale for the weekend
This time around, we’re seeing plenty of discounts on movies across every genre from the ’90s, ’00s, and 2010s. You’d typically pay at least $10 for these films and as much as $20 regularly, with many of today’s offers marking a return to all-time low pricing. Here are our top picks:
- Long Shot
- Fifty Shades Freed
- Waves
- La La Land
- Dirty Dancing
- Tin Cup
- Friends with Benefits
- Runwaway Bride
- City of Angels
- Along Came Polly
- Two Weeks Notice
- What Men Want
- Spectacular Now
- The Big Sick
- Good Luck Chuck
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- Sweet November
- Cloudburst
- Three Violent People
- Kate & Leopold
Make sure to check out Tuesday’s on-going movie sale for even more deals on holiday classics, this week’s $1 rental, and more.
