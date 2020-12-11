FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $25 on this Key by Amazon in-garage delivery bundle at a new low of $60

-
AmazonSmart Home
Reg. $85 $60

Amazon is currently offering its Key by Amazon In-Garage Delivery Bundle for $59.97 shipped. Price will automatically drop at checkout. Normally fetching $85, today’s offer is good for a $25 discount, beats the combined all-time lows by $10, and marks the best price we’ve tracked to date on the package. Bringing this bundle to your smart home will allow you to take advantage of in-garage delivery alongside some other perks. The garage opener hub can be controlled with Alexa or your smartphone, and you’ll also be able to pull up live 1080p camera feeds with the Ring Indoor cam, as well. Over 31,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can learn more in our Key by Amazon getting started guide. Head below the fold for additional details.

On top of the cash savings from today’s bundle, Amazon also sweetens the pot by offering a free $30 credit after your first in-garage delivery. Though if you already have a Ring camera in your arsenal, you can save even more by just picking up the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener at $25.

Then be sure to head over to our smart home guide for some additional price cuts on essentials for your Alexa, Assistant, and Siri setup. This Wyze Cam bundle is a great option to kickstart your setup at $50, but there is plenty more to save on right here.

Key by Amazon In-Garage Delivery Bundle features:

Free secure and contactless In-Garage Delivery with Key By Amazon. Prime members in select areas can opt in with the myQ Smart Garage Hub to get Amazon packages securely delivered inside their garage. Simply link your myQ account in the Key App. Upgrade your Amazon deliveries by pairing a myQ Smart Garage Hub with the Ring Indoor Cam

