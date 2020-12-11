Kickstart your Alexa or Assistant setup with this Wyze Cam bundle at $50 (38% off)

Home Depot is currently offering the Wyze Smart Home Starter Bundle for $49.99 shipped. Having originally fetched $100, we’ve more recently been seeing it go for $80 with today’s offer saving you 38% and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. If you’re looking to upgrade your Alexa or Assistant smart home with some added security, this bundle from Wyze is worth a look. On top of the popular 1080p Wyze Cam, you’ll also find three smart bulbs, a pair of smart plugs, and two contact sensors. Plus, there’s also an included microSD card for storing local recordings, a sense motion detector, and more. Over 485 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

While it’s not the newest Wyze camera, the model included above with all of the other smart home gear is hard to beat at the price. Though if you’re looking to expand the coverage with some of your savings, a pair of additional dimmable Wyze white smart bulbs go for $30 at Amazon. Or you could grab two of the brand’s smart plugs for $20 while still making out for less than what the bundle usually sells for.

While you’re upgrading your setup, don’t forget that the Wyze Lock is currently still on sale as well. Having dropped to an all-time low, you’ll be able to grab its Alexa and Assistant-enabled deadbolt for $90. Then go swing by our smart home guide for other ideas on overhauling your setup.

Wyze Smart Home Starter Bundle features:

The Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack is a great way to make your home a smart home. The Wyze Home Starter Pack includes: a Wyze cam, Wyze sense starter kit, Wyze smart plug 2-pack, a microSD HC card, and 3 Wyze smart bulbs. Makes a great gift.

