Osmo for iPad and Fire tablet STEM kits are 30% off with deals from $35

Up to 30% From $35

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Osmo Learning and Technology toys. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad at $55.99. That’s down from the usual $80 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Bring together handheld education and your iPad to give 3-5 year olds a new approach to learning with this STEM kit. In particular, this bundle focuses on recognizing letters, pre-drawing skills, and social cues. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to take a look through the rest of today’s Osmo sale for more deals on accessory kits for iPad, Fire tablets, and other devices. These make for some great stocking stuffers or gifts under the tree this year for kids that enjoy STEM-style education.

Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit features:

Award-winning learning games let your child interact with tangible educational toys and an iPad, bringing their actions to life. A hands-on learning adventure awaits your little genius (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.

