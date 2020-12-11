FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon slashes up to $40 off Withings smartwatches, scales, and thermometers

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled several notable Withings smart scale, thermometer, and watch deals priced from $79. Our top pick happens to be on the Withings Thermo Smart Thermometer at $79 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and marks the second-best Amazon price we’ve tracked in 2020. This Withings smart thermometer uses a total of 16 infrared sensors to take over 4,000 measurements for a “highly-accurate result.” It’s topped off by Wi-Fi connectivity to Android and iOS devices with the Health Mate app which integrates with Apple Health and more. It’s suitable for use among babies, children, and adults. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find even more Withings discounts up to $40 off.

More Withings deals:

Additionally, you can also find discounts on Qardio’s Apple Health-ready blood pressure monitor and smart scale. These dropped by up to $29 off yesterday, making now a great time to upgrade or expand your at-home health tracking tools. Prices start at $80, so swing by to learn more about each deal.

Withings Thermo Smart Thermometer features:

  • Thermo has 16 infrared sensors that take over 4000 measurements to provide a highly-accurate result
  • Ultra-fast measurement with color-coded fever indicator
  • Data from every measurement and health advice appears in the Withings Thermo app automatically via Wi-Fi

