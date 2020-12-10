Qardio’s Apple Health-ready blood pressure monitor and smart scale are up to $29 off

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a couple of Qardio discounts priced from $80. Our favorite is the QardioArm Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor at $79.99 shipped. That’s $19 off the typical rate there and matches the best price drops we’ve tracked since June. This versatile blood pressure monitor supports everything from iPhone to Android, Apple Watch to Kindle, and the list goes on. It integrates with Apple Health, making it a cinch for iOS users to quickly and securely track stats at a glance. Battery life is said to last “up to a year with frequent use.” Wireless connectivity promotes cable-free health check-ups. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Qardio smart device deal at $29 off.

We’ve also found the QardioBase2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale for $120 shipped. That’s $29 off the typical rate there and goes neck-and-neck with the best Amazon price drops we have tracked since February. This smart scale is ready to keep tabs on weight, BMI, body composition, and more. It’s durable and boasts a 396-pound capacity. It wields both Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to make syncing to your smartphone a cinch. Buyers are bound to appreciate integration with Apple Health, Samsung Health, My Fitness Pal, Google Fit, and other platforms. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

While you’re at it, why not keep your home’s health in check too? We just spotted a $20 discount on Eve’s HomeKit-ready Water Guard. Amazon shoppers can bag it for $60 and pave the way towards instant HomeKit notifications if a leak occurs.

QardioArm Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor features:

CLINICAL ACCURACY AT HOME and ON-THE-GO: easily monitor your blood pressure in the comfort of your home, when traveling, or at work, trusted by healthcare professionals. Refer to the manual for the best results.

EASY SETUP: wireless, connects to your smartphone via free App. Works with Apple Watch or Android Wear (iOS 10.0 or later, Kindle, Android 5 or later, Android Wear and Apple Watch. Requires Bluetooth 4.0.and up).

SMART DESIGN: this stylish, very light and portable, one-piece wide-range cuff fits standard to large adult upper arms 8.7-14.6 in circumference (22-37cm), fully wireless, light, discrete. Battery life up to a year of frequent use.

