FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Qardio’s Apple Health-ready blood pressure monitor and smart scale are up to $29 off

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesQardioArm
$29 off From $80

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a couple of Qardio discounts priced from $80. Our favorite is the QardioArm Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor at $79.99 shipped. That’s $19 off the typical rate there and matches the best price drops we’ve tracked since June. This versatile blood pressure monitor supports everything from iPhone to Android, Apple Watch to Kindle, and the list goes on. It integrates with Apple Health, making it a cinch for iOS users to quickly and securely track stats at a glance. Battery life is said to last “up to a year with frequent use.” Wireless connectivity promotes cable-free health check-ups. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Qardio smart device deal at $29 off.

We’ve also found the QardioBase2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale for $120 shipped. That’s $29 off the typical rate there and goes neck-and-neck with the best Amazon price drops we have tracked since February. This smart scale is ready to keep tabs on weight, BMI, body composition, and more. It’s durable and boasts a 396-pound capacity. It wields both Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to make syncing to your smartphone a cinch. Buyers are bound to appreciate integration with Apple Health, Samsung Health, My Fitness Pal, Google Fit, and other platforms. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

While you’re at it, why not keep your home’s health in check too? We just spotted a $20 discount on Eve’s HomeKit-ready Water Guard. Amazon shoppers can bag it for $60 and pave the way towards instant HomeKit notifications if a leak occurs.

QardioArm Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor features:

  • CLINICAL ACCURACY AT HOME and ON-THE-GO: easily monitor your blood pressure in the comfort of your home, when traveling, or at work, trusted by healthcare professionals. Refer to the manual for the best results.
  • EASY SETUP: wireless, connects to your smartphone via free App. Works with Apple Watch or Android Wear (iOS 10.0 or later, Kindle, Android 5 or later, Android Wear and Apple Watch. Requires Bluetooth 4.0.and up).
  • SMART DESIGN: this stylish, very light and portable, one-piece wide-range cuff fits standard to large adult upper arms 8.7-14.6 in circumference (22-37cm), fully wireless, light, discrete. Battery life up to a year of frequent use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

QardioArm

About the Author

DEWALT’s XR Brushless Drill/Driver Kit bundles tw...
Lifeprint’s instant Bluetooth photo printer needs...
Colgate Teeth Whitening Pen, Crest Whitestrips, more no...
SanDisk’s iPhone-ready 256GB iXpand Flash Drive +...
Google Pixel 4a 5G sees first cash discount from $459
Refresh your bed sheets with these highly-rated 6-piece...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 74W USB-C PD Charger $28 ...
Amazon’s offering Van Heusen apparel for men from...
Show More Comments

Related

32% off

Wyze Scale syncs with Apple Health, Google Fit, + Fitbit at an Amazon low of $19.50 (32% off)

$19.50 Learn More

Cyber Monday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More
28% off

DYMO’s premium label maker is backlit and macOS-ready at $35 (28% off), more from $25

From $25 Learn More
Save $70

DEWALT’s XR Brushless Drill/Driver Kit bundles two 5Ah batteries at $70 off, more from $28

From $28 Learn More
Reg. $60+

Lifeprint’s instant Bluetooth photo printer needs no ink at $50 (Amazon low)

$50 Learn More
Reg. $205

APC’s 1500VA 10-Outlet UPS Pro falls to new all-time low at $160 (Save 22%)

$160 Learn More
Reg. $50

Get your groom on with Remington’s Shortcut Pro Body Hair Trimmer at $29.50 (Reg. $50)

$29.50 Learn More

Green Deals: Kobalt Power Core Electric Scooter $89.50, more

Learn More