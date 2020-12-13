Outfit your car with iOttie iPhone and Android mounts from $18 (Save up to 28%)

Amazon currently offers the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 Mount for $44.95 shipped. Down from its $55 going rate, today’s offer is matching the second-best price cut we’ve seen to date and comes within $5 of the all-time low. iOttie’s mount not only keeps your smartphone within reach to make it easier to keep tabs on navigation directions, music playback, and the like, but it’ll also handle charging your devices, as well. Easy One Touch Wireless 2 sticks to a car’s dashboard or windshield, and packs a built-in 10W Qi charger. There’s also a refreshed design over the previous-generation model that makes one-handed operation even more simple. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more from $18.

Other iOttie Car Mounts:

Be sure to check out the new iOttie Aivo Auto-Sensing Car Mount that just launched last week with Alexa and 10W Qi charging, among other premium features. Then hit up our smartphone accessories guide for even more discounts on iPhone and Android essentials.

iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 features:

The Easy One Touch Wireless 2 dashboard and windshield mount that features Qi wireless charging for a safer and more convenient driving experience. Mount smartphones in seconds the U.S. patented Easy One Touch mechanism. Simply press the Locking Arms and press the device against the Easy One Touch trigger button to secure the phone automatically. Once the smartphone is locked into place, Qi wireless charging technology delivers power to the device without the need for additional charging cables.

